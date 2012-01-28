Marco Rubio Just Locked Up The 2016 Republican Nomination

GOP Golden Boy Marco Rubio revealed the magnitude of his star power today, delivering an impassioned speech on immigration that showed exactly why he is the true heir apparent of the Republican Party.



Addressing a crowd of hundreds at the Hispanic Leadership Network Conference in Miami, Rubio laid out a sweeping vision for immigration reform and challenged his party’s presidential candidates to adopt positive positions on the hot-button issue.

The speech was masterful, laced with powerful emotion, humour, and an impressive defence of free enterprise and the American dream.

Here’s an excerpt:

We have always been a nation of haves and soon to haves, a people who have made it and people who believe that given the chance they will make it too. And if we lose that, we lose the essence of what’s made us great in terms of economics.

And so, when the choices that are put before us today are dangerous ones, because if we choose this path of pitting people against each other, if we buy into this notion that our economy really can’t grow fast enough for all of us to prosper so we’re going to have to somehow empower government to distribute the wealth of this country among us, we’ve chosen to become like everybody else. We’ve chosen to become like the countries that your parents and grandparents came here to get away from. And that’s a powerful message. And that’s the message that we need to deliver. And that’s the message we need to work on delivering. It’s a winning message, but it’s a difficult message to get to because the gateway issue of immigration stands in the minds of so many people who we live next to and love.

With the nation’s eyes on Florida’s Republican primary next week, the speech gave Rubio the opportunity to step up as a leader on the immigration issue. The Florida Senator’s rhetorical gifts and genuine charisma underscored the weakness of the 2012 Republican field, and presented Rubio as the man who can give his party the positive message it needs to win elections.

Read the whole speech here, or watch the video below.

