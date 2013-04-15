MARCO RUBIO: Immigration Reform Is 'Not Amnesty'

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio hit the Sunday news show circuit this morning to sell his comprehensive immigration bill, promising that the legislation would not offer “amnesty” to the 11 million undocumented workers already living in this country.



“What we have now isn’t good for anybody,” Rubio said during an appearance on Meet The Press. “What we have in place today, the status quo, is horrible for America.”

Rubio added that the bill would not “reward” those who have been living in the country illegally, but will provide them with a path to achieve citizenship.

“If you’re waiting to come legally to the United States now, no one who has done it the wrong way will get it before you,” Rubio said. “In fact, it will be much cheaper, faster, easier and less bureaucratic if you’re doing it the right way.”

“It doesn’t reward or doesn’t award them anything. But it does give them access to our legal immigration system through a process that will not encourage people to come here illegally in the future, and then through a process that isn’t unfair for people that have done it the right way.”

Although Rubio did not provide more details on what the path to citizenship would entail, reports have indicated that the legislation would require undocumented immigrants to pay fines and back taxes, and wait in a 10-year “probationary period.”

The legislation is expected to be unveiled later this week.

