Marco Rubio goes on Twitter rant about Hillary Clinton's DNC speech

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio had a lot to say about Hillary Clinton’s appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

Rubio, once a contender for the Republican presidential nomination, now supports nominee Donald Trump.

Clinton accepted the Democratic nomination at the party’s convention in Philadelphia this week.

Her speech knocked Trump for what many Democrats see as a negative message about the direction of the country.

Here’s what Rubio had to say about it:

The boos & catcalls from Sanders supporters during Hillary speech at #DNCinPHL are distracting, even watching on tv. What a disaster.

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2016

Here comes the part of the speech on free stuff @HillaryClinton is going to give away.

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2016

Now that Wall Street & corporations no longer have to pay Hillary her speaking fees,should have plenty of $ to pay higher taxes she wants

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2016

He criticised Clinton’s message on gun control:

Hillary didn’t read WAPO today:New evidence confirms what gun rights advocates have said for a long time about crime https://t.co/HJeALcaOia

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2016

Cast her as an extension of President Barack Obama, only worse:

So basically “change” Hillary offered is same Obama agenda but with more taxes,more regs & an “intelligence surge” whatever that means

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2016

And even mocked the balloon drop at the end of her speech:

Hillary and Kaine may have to be rescued from that stage they are about to drown in balloons

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2016

Here’s what Rubio was referring to:

