Marco Rubio goes on Twitter rant about Hillary Clinton's DNC speech

Pamela Engel

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio had a lot to say about Hillary Clinton’s appearance at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

Rubio, once a contender for the Republican presidential nomination, now supports nominee Donald Trump.

Clinton accepted the Democratic nomination at the party’s convention in Philadelphia this week.

Her speech knocked Trump for what many Democrats see as a negative message about the direction of the country.

Here’s what Rubio had to say about it:

 He criticised Clinton’s message on gun control:

 Cast her as an extension of President Barack Obama, only worse:

And even mocked the balloon drop at the end of her speech:

 Here’s what Rubio was referring to:

