Marco Rubio's super PAC sent out a bizarre memo comparing him to Harry Potter

A super PAC supporting Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio is hunting for horcruxes.

In a Sunday memo, the Conservative Solutions PAC compared Rubio to fictional kid wizard Harry Potter and suggested that Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was like his nemesis, the evil Lord Voldemort.

It also declared that the PAC knew the secret to Trump’s strength — and how to defeat him.

Here’s the applicable part of the memo:

In Harry Potter lore, Voldemort, the Dark Lord, had a secret to his strength. His secret was his horcruxes. The horcruxes were objects that allowed Voldemort to maintain immortality. As each horcrux was destroyed, Voldemort became increasingly vulnerable, not increasingly strong. When all of the horcruxes were gone, Voldemort lost his one-on-one battle with Harry Potter. Donald Trump has a solid claim on one-third of the Republican vote. He has virtually no claim on the other two-thirds. The data consistently and overwhelmingly shows Trump with the highest unfavorables among the remaining candidates, and that he is the last choice of more voters than any other Republican by far. That means Trump’s support will grow very little as the field continues to narrow. His 33% is formidable when the field is large; it isn’t when the field is small. Trump won a victory in South Carolina, but the field shrank once again. Like Voldemort’s horcruxes, the large candidate field shields Trump from harm. At each step of the primary process, Trump is losing his shields, and that is making him more vulnerable.

The memo made the case that Trump winning the South Carolina Republican primary over the weekend actually made him weaker.

“As the field shrinks, Trump weakens and Rubio strengthens,” the memo stated. “Trump looks strong this morning, but if you look deeper, his vulnerability is increasingly exposed.”

Trump took 32.5% of the vote in the South Carolina primary on Saturday. Rubio came in second, narrowly beating Sen. Ted Cruz, with 22.5% of the vote.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush suspended his campaign after taking a disappointing 7.8% of the vote in South Carolina. Ohio Gov. John Kasich and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson also got about 7% of vote, but are so far staying in the race.

