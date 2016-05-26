Marco Rubio had 2 amazing tweets poking fun at his 2016 run

Sen. Marco Rubio has garnered attention in recent weeks with a new abundance of tweets that have displayed his mastery of the craft.

And on Wednesday, Rubio fired off two amusing tweets that poked fun at his unsuccessful 2016 presidential run.

In the first, the Florida senator tweeted a link to a New York Times story reporting that the Republican Party is looking at an overhaul of the primary system, even considering diminishing the importance of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, the first three states to vote.

“#GOP mulling overhaul of primaries?” Rubio asked. “How about making Minnesota, Puerto Rico, and D.C. the first three primaries?”

That was a reference to the three contests he won in his 2016 bid: the Minnesota caucuses, the Puerto Rico primary, and the Washington, DC, convention.

Soon after, Rubio tweeted a Politico story with the headline “Rubio second-guesses himself on robotic moment.” The story centered on his infamous moment from a February debate in New Hampshire, during which he repeated the same line a number of times during a back-and-forth with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“Rubio 2ndguesses on robotic moment. Rubio 2nd guesses on robotic moment.Rubio 2ndguesses on robotic moment,” the senator posted.

Your move, everyone else in Washington.

Here are Rubio’s Wednesday morning tweets:

