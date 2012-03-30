Well, Now Marco Rubio's Endorsement Doesn't Look So Ringing

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Remember when Marco Rubio endorsed Mitt Romney, and it would be a boost in Florida and a sign that Republicans were rallying more around Romney and all that good stuff?Forget all those positive vibes. Now, not 18 hours later, Rubio said he wishes other people had run for president.



“There are a lot of other people out there that some of us wish had run for president — but they didn’t,” Rubio told Townhall.com in an interview. “I think Mitt Romney would be a fine president, and he’d be way better than the guy who’s there right now.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Last night, Rubio formally endorsed Romney for president, effectively saying he thought the race for the nomination was over and it was time to support a single candidate against President Barack Obama. Still, he seemed reluctant to do so, and it took some prodding by Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity for the formal endorsement.

“Well, I am going to endorse Mitt Romney and the reason why,it’s not only because he’s going to be the Republican nominee, but he offers at this point, such a stark contrast to the president’s record,” Rubio told Hannity.

Despite the now-tepid endorsement from Rubio, Romney has picked up a slew of important endorsements lately. On Thursday, George H.W. Bush also formally endorsed him, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush also recently hopped on the Romney bandwagon.

“This is a man who knows from the ground up – and from the top down – the meaning of responsibility in exercising leadership in our democracy,” Romney said of the Bush endorsement in a press release. “I am proud to have him as my mentor. … There is no greater honour than earning President Bush’s endorsement.”

