Marco Rubio to Donald Trump: If you hadn't inherited millions, you'd be selling watches in Manhattan

Sen. Marco Rubio continued to attack Donald Trump at the Thursday-night Republican presidential debate, saying he would not have been equally successful without his personal inheritance.

Rubio and Trump repeatedly butted heads over the senator’s personal-finance record and Trump’s business record.

“Here’s a guy that buys a house for $179,000. He sells it to a lobbyist who is probably here for $380,000, and then legislation is passed,” Trump said. “You tell me what happened.”

Rubio immediately responded by questioning whether Trump would have accumulated his immense personal wealth if he hadn’t inherited millions from his father, a real-estate tycoon.

“Here’s a guy who inherited $200 million. If he hadn’t inherited $200 million, you know where Donald Trump would be? He would be selling watches in Manhattan,” the senator said.

Rubio repeatedly and pointedly questioned Trump’s business successes, pointing out that Trump was fined for hiring foreign workers at his hotels.

“If you’re going to claim you’re the only one that lifted this into the campaign, that you acknowledge, for example, that you’re the only one who has been fined for hiring workers illegally,” Rubio said.

“No, no, I’m the only one on the stage who has ever hired people. You haven’t hired anyone,” Trump fired back, as the audience applauded.

NOW WATCH: A Mexican immigrant explains why she supports Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.