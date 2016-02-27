Marco Rubio reads Donald Trump's tweets one-by-one on stage, trolling him over grammatical errors

Sen. Marco Rubio found new ways to attack rival Republican contender Donald Trump at a Friday rally, as the feud between the two presidential hopefuls escalated after a rowdy Thursday-night debate clash.

Telling supporters in Dallas that he wanted to have a “little fun,” Rubio took out his phone at the rally and proceeded to read Trump’s Friday-morning tweets in which he attacked Rubio.

“I have them right here. Let’s read some!” Rubio said with glee. “We’ll have fun.”

Rubio read the first Trump tweet, which targeted Rubio as a supposed “choker” but misspelled the term.

“And once a chocker, always a choker,” Rubio said, looking perplexed as he said the grammatically incorrect version of the word. “I guess that’s what he meant to say. He spelled ‘choker,’ ‘c-h-o-c-k-e-r.’ Chocker.”

This would become a recurring theme.

Rubio then referred to Trump’s dubbing of Rubio as “Mr. Meltdown.” He said during the commercial breaks, it was actually Trump who was melting down amid Rubio’s attacks.

“First, he had this little makeup thing, applying makeup around his mustache, because he had one of those sweat mustaches,” Rubio said.

“Then he asked for a full-length mirror. I don’t know why, because the podium goes up to here,” Rubio said, motioning to his chest.

Then he deadpanned: “Maybe to make sure his pants weren’t wet. I don’t know.”

He wasn’t done there. Rubio moved on to Trump’s next tweet, which slapped at Rubio as a “lightweight” and suggested he looked like a “little boy” on the debate stage.

“He meant to say ‘lightweight.’ But he spelled it, ‘l-e-i-g-h-t,’ so he got that wrong,” Rubio said.

Rubio even found a way to attack Trump’s age.

“I wouldn’t even be the youngest president. But he would be the oldest president ever elected,” Rubio said. “And it’s like an eight-year term, so you start to worry.”

There was one more Trump tweet for Rubio to highlight: One in which the mogul misspelled “honour” as “honer.”

“I don’t know how he got that wrong, because the ‘e’ and the ‘o’ are nowhere near each other on the keyboard,” Rubio said.

Rubio wrapped up his tweet-filled riff by attempting to come up with the conclusions for Trump’s grammatical errors. He said he had reached two.

“No. 1: That’s how they spell those words at the Wharton School of Business, where he went,” Rubio said. “Or No. 2, just like Trump Tower, he must have found a foreign worker to do his own tweets.”

Rubio and Trump went back and forth for much of the duration of the Thursday-night CNN debate. Their feud continued to bubble up Friday morning amid Trump’s tweets and Rubio’s attempts to brand Trump a “con artist.”

