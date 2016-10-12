Marco Rubio: I'm still voting for Donald Trump

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is pursued by reporters as he heads for a vote at the U.S. Capitol.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio affirmed on Tuesday that he will still cast his vote for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in November.

The former presidential hopeful said that a recently surfaced 2005 tape of the GOP nominee boasting about his sexual exploits had not changed his perspective on the race.

“I ran against Donald Trump,” Rubio said in a statement. “And while I respect that voters chose him as the GOP nominee, I have never hesitated to oppose his policies I disagree with. And I have consistently rejected his offensive rhetoric and behaviour.”

Rubio continued: “I disagree with him on many things, but I disagree with his opponent on virtually everything. I wish we had better choices for President. But I do not want Hillary Clinton to be our next President. And therefore my position has not changed.”

While Rubio chose to maintain his tepid endorsement of Trump, dozens of other Republicans did not. Some prominent members of the party, such as Sen. John Thune, even went as far as to call on Trump to withdraw from the race and turn the ticket over to his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

Trump has said that he will not drop out.

