Marco Rubio is starting to go after Donald Trump

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) is starting to more aggressively attack business mogul and Republican front-runner Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

Coming off a disappointing fifth-place finish in New Hampshire after a disastrous debate performance last weekend, Rubio told supporters “that will never happen again.”

Now campaigning in South Carolina, he’s going harder after Trump, who ran away with a victory in New Hampshire and is leading the polls in the Palmetto State by a wide margin.

“Donald Trump has zero foreign policy experience,” he said during an event in Okatie, South Carolina. “Negotiating a hotel deal in another country is not foreign policy experience.”

He then criticised Trump for his use of profane language during a recent event in New Hampshire.

“Even in our political culture I teach my kids to be respectful. There are certain words you don’t say,” Rubio said, adding, “You turn on the TV and a leading presidential candidate is saying profanity from a stage.”

“Profanity from a stage,” he repeated.

That was a reference to Trump’s repetition of a crude statement made by someone in the crowd about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Trump then jokingly “reprimanded” her for saying it.

“She said — I never expect to hear that from you again! — she said: ‘He’s a p—-,'” he said. “That’s terrible.”

Rubio is stepping up in his attacks after being widely mocked for his repeating of the same talking point multiple times — even as then-rival and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) ripped him for doing so. He then repeated another talking point, seeming to notice the mishap, just two days later.

During his event, an apparent supporter offered an interesting take on the allegations of Rubio being ‘robotic’ following his debate performance.

As far as “the robot stuff,” the man said, “let’s keep in mind that the Terminator was elected twice in California,” referring to former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Rubio smiled, looked off in the distance, then glanced back toward the stage.

Watch Rubio’s event in South Carolina below. You can catch the aforementioned moments at 5:43, 15:05, and 1:06:00, respectively:

