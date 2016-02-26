'You repeat yourself every day!': Marco Rubio and Donald Trump trade fierce blows over canned lines

At Thursday night’s CNN debate, Donald Trump and Marco Rubio both slammed each other for regurgitating canned lines.

Rubio first accused Trump of having a shallow understanding of healthcare policy, which Rubio said was only based around eliminating the artificial “lines” between states.

“You many not be aware of this, Donald, because you don’t follow this stuff very closely,” Rubio said.

“What is your plan? What is your plan on healthcare. … Your only thing is to get rid of the lines around the state,” Rubio continued.

Trump taunted Rubio for infamously repeating the same talking points during a recent debate. Rubio was mercilessly mocked by the media and his rivals for the repetition.

“I watched him melt down two weeks ago with Chris Christie,” Trump told Rubio.

After Trump went on to again tout his plan to get rid of the “lines” between states, Rubio then accused Trump of his own mindless repetition.

“Now he’s repeating himself,” Rubio said.

“I don’t repeat myself. I don’t repeat myself,” Trump said, talking through Rubio’s applause.

“You don’t repeat yourself?” Rubio asked incredulously.

“Here’s the guy that repeats himself,” Trump continued.

“You repeat yourself every day!” Rubio interjected.

“Talking about repeating, I watched him repeat himself five times four weeks ago,” Trump shot back.

“I saw you repeat yourself five times five seconds ago,” Rubio said to more cheers and applause.

But Trump wouldn’t let go of Rubio’s previous repetition gaffe. Trump accused Rubio of being drenched in sweat while facing off against Christie at the stage

“It was a meltdown,” Trump reiterated. “I watched him melt down on the stage like I’ve never seen anybody. I thought he came out of a swimming pool.”

