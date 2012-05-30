Marco Rubio Made His First Trip To Cuba Today — To Visit Guantanamo Bay

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) shored up his foreign policy credentials with a visit to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base and detention camp today, according to Politico.It was the Cuban-American Senator’s first visit to the island where his parents were born, and marks the latest stop on what appears to be a vice presidential audition tour.



“This visit will allow Sen. Rubio an opportunity to better understand the role Guantanamo Bay plays in US detention operations, and examine how the military commission process for trying the terrorists housed there is proceeding. Additionally, Sen. Rubio will be able to hear the Navy’s perspective on the strategic value of the base to the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard,” Rubio spokesman Alex Conant told reporters in an email.

A member of the Senate Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committees, toured three major outposts at the base, and was briefed on intelligence matters. The visit also included a meeting with Rear Admiral David Woods of the U.S. Navy, the Joint Task Force Commander.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.