Marco Rubio connects Cecil the Lion's death to controversial Planned Parenthood videos

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) on Wednesday questioned the lack of outrage over Planned Parenthood, in the wake of widespread indignation at a Minnesota man accused of shooting a beloved lion.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the GOP presidential candidate asked why there was a lack of outrage at the organisation. It has come under fire after the release of controversial videos that show a Planned Parenthood executive discussing using aborted fetuses for research. Rubio connected it to “all this outrage over a dead lion.”

Look at all this outrage over a dead lion, but where is all the outrage over the planned parenthood dead babies.

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2015

The videos, shot by an anti-abortion group whose members posed as representatives of a fetal donation company, display a Planned Parenthood employee sipping wine and eating cheese while appearing to speak about abortion procedures that doctors use to preserve tissue for research.

Rubio, who describes himself as pro-life, joins the chorus of Republican presidential candidates who have loudly condemned Planned Parenthood following the videos’ releases.

Rubio, along with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), are all in favour of legislation that would strip federal funding for the family-planning agency. Cruz has taken the criticism a step further, calling for a Department of Justice investigation into the organisation.

Rubio has been keeping a somewhat lower profile than some of his Republican rivals lately. Rubio has generally avoided loudly criticising the real-estate magnate Donald Trump, and he has missed multiple votes in Congress in favour of attending fundraisers and more intimate campaign events in primary states.

