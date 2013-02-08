The Hottest Republican Politician Is Thinking About Switching From Apple To Samsung

This can’t be comforting for Apple.



Marco Rubio is the Republican Party’s hottest politician. He’s on the cover of Time Magazine as “The Republican saviour .” He will deliver the response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union next week.

And now, he says in a tweet that he’s thinking about leaving Apple:

Why do I have to get so many different chargers for #apple? I am edging closer to #samsung with each passing day. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 7, 2013

Apple’s stock has been declining on fundamental concerns from investors about Apple’s future.

Meanwhile, here’s Rubio on the cover of Time:

Photo: Twitter/@TIME

