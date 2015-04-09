Marco Rubio's 'big announcement' is scheduled for next Monday

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) points to supporters after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbour in Maryland February 27, 2015.

The campaign team of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) has seemingly confirmed reports he plans to launch his 2016 presidential campaign on April 13 with a press release sent out Wednesday that said he will make a “big announcement” on that day.

“Marco Rubio will make a big announcement at a special event at Miami’s historic Freedom Tower on Monday, April 13, 2015,” the press release said.

Previous reports had said Rubio was considering the Freedom Tower as the location for his official campaign kickoff. The tower, which was originally completed in 1925, was later converted into a monument to refugees who fled Communist Cuba. Rubio is a Cuban-American who has long advocated aggressive opposition to that country’s Castro regime.

According to the press release, Rubio’s announcement is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. As of now, only two other top tier Republicans, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have officially launched 2016 campaigns.

