Marco Rubio is about to launch his campaign by separating himself from his older rivals

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) is expected to make his 2016 presidential campaign official Monday evening.

His speech is scheduled for roughly 6 p.m. at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida. And if his prepared remarks are any indication, he’s planning to launch his White House bid by emphasising his status as the youngest one of the leading White House contenders.

Rubio is also planning to fill the announcement with references to American exceptionalism and his family’s Cuban-American background.

“For almost all of human history, power and wealth belonged only to a select few. Most people who have ever lived were trapped by the circumstances of their birth, destined to live the life their parents had. But America is different. Here, we are the children and grandchildren of people who refused to accept this,” Rubio is set to say, according to a copy of his speech as prepared for delivery that was sent out by his campaign.

At just 43-years-old, Rubio’s entry into the presidential field makes him the youngest candidate so far, and Rubio appears ready to draw stark contrasts between himself and the politics of older generations. According to the prepared remarks, he will cast the 2016 race as a generational choice about what kind of country we will be.”

This is a not-so-subtle attempt to contrast himself with Democratic front-runner, erstwhile Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is 67 and the wife of former President Bill Clinton. It could also contrast with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), Rubio’s former mentor, who is also a likely 2016 contender with past presidents in his family.

“Yesterday is over, and we are never going back,” Rubio is expected to say. “We Americans are proud of our history, but our country has always been about the future. Before us now is the opportunity to author the greatest chapter yet in the amazing story of America. We can’t do that by going back to the leaders and ideas of the past. We must change the decisions we are making by changing the people who are making them.”

Other announced candidates on the Republican side include two of Rubio’s Senate colleagues, Sens. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Polls show Rubio trailing many of his rivals, but some analysts believe he has the potential to consolidate significantly more support.

This post will be continuously updated throughout Rubio’s speech.

