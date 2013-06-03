The 2-Page Resume That Got Tumblr's First Employee His Job (And Millions Of Dollars)

Marco Arment was Tumbrl’s first employee. But how did he hook up with David Karp so early on?



Over the weekend, Arment found the 2-page resume he submitted for a position at Davidville, Karp’s company which morphed into $1.1 billion Tumblr.

He shared it on his blog. “I’m amused by how much it foreshadowed the next parts of my career,” Arment writes.

The highlights:

Arment graduated in 2004 with a B.S. in Computer Science from Allegheny College

He had a lot of experience with C, PHP, XML, XSLT, XPath, XHTML, HTML, and CSS., and was familiar with C++, Java, C#, VB and Objective-C.

Previous experience included building his own website, Marco.org, and working as a software engineer for Vivisimo, Inc.

His interests aligned well with Tumblr. Arment was interested in photography, publishing and graphic design.

We’ve embedded it below.

Marco Arment 2006 resume

