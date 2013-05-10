Don't Buy A $600 Camera If You're Just Going To Put A Cheap Lens On It

Instapaper creator Marco Arment tacks on to some photography advice by Glenn Fleishman to tell you that you should never bother with the lens your SLR camera came with.



“…[Y]ou shouldn’t buy an SLR if you only ever plan to use its kit lens or an inexpensive zoom lens. Kit lenses and low-end zooms produce blurry, distorted, drab images — they can look decent on blogs or phones, but the flaws become apparent when you see them on big Retina screens or printed at larger sizes.”

For anyone involved in web publishing, you can see why this would be of concern.

(If you own a For Canon camera, Arment recommends this 40 mm lens for $149.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.