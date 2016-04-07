Marcia Clark reveals the most surprising lesson she learned from 'The People v. O.J. Simpson'

Now that FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” has concluded its trip back to one of America’s most infamous trials, the real prosecutor Marcia Clark has come away from the series feeling both amazement and validation.

On Tuesday’s conclusion to the 10-episode season, both sides believed they had lost as the jury was deliberating. After four hours (though Clark told Vulture it was actually just two hours), the jury found Simpson not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Clark found the show incredibly timely, though its events occurred about 21 years ago.

“Everybody revisiting it now has a better view, a better perspective on it all, and that has changed their attitude toward all of us,” the 62-year-old said in a new interview with Vulture.

FX, Getty Images Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark on ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson, and the real Clark during the 1995 trial.

“But, most importantly,” she continued, “it has changed attitudes about big issues, like the reasons why minorities view law enforcement differently, the reasons why women get treated differently, why they have a unique struggle when it comes to navigating the world whether it’s at home or at work. The young men who have interviewed me have been really shocked and disgusted. Let me tell ya, I didn’t see that coming. Isn’t it amazing?”

At the same time, the former Simpson prosecutor said that the series only helped to further validate her earlier realisation that she and her team were up against a Goliath with the case.

In fact, most surprisingly, Clark says she sees no possibility of winning when she looks back now.

“There was really no chance,” she said. “I mean, here’s the thing: Because he was who he was, so famous and black, even if they had not used race as an issue, even if they had just gone after evidence the way that the defence usually does — ‘oh, this could’ve gone wrong and that could’ve gone wrong’ — I think that would have still done it. So if anything it makes me aware of just how impossible the odds really were, even more than I realised then. And I knew then! But it’s just that much more obvious to me now.”

