Check Out These Insane Levels Of Youth Unemployment In Europe

Joe Weisenthal

Earlier we mentioned that Eurozone unemployment has hit a new record high of 12.1%.

But that’s only part of the story. The other part is youth unemployment.

Check out this table. We’ve highlighted the youth unemployment column for March in red, and spotlighted a few specific countries.

Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Cyprus (with numbers of 55.9%, 38.3%, 38.4%, and 32.3% respectively) really stand out.

youthunemployment

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.