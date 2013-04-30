Check Out These Insane Levels Of Youth Unemployment In Europe

Earlier we mentioned that Eurozone unemployment has hit a new record high of 12.1%.



But that’s only part of the story. The other part is youth unemployment.

Check out this table. We’ve highlighted the youth unemployment column for March in red, and spotlighted a few specific countries.

Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Cyprus (with numbers of 55.9%, 38.3%, 38.4%, and 32.3% respectively) really stand out.

