Here's every US state's unemployment rate in March

The Bureau of Labour Statistics just released their monthly estimates for the March unemployment rates of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Bureau noted in their press release that unemployment was down in 21 states, up in 15, and unchanged in the other 14 states and the District of Columbia. March unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.5% in South Dakota to a high of 6.6% in Alaska.

Here’s every state’s unemployment rate:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.