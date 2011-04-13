SEARCH SHARE DATA OUT: Google, Bing Up, Yahoo Down

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

March search share data from comScore is out.Google and Bing are up slightly, while Yahoo is down slightly.



Here’s the details from Jefferies analyst Youssef Squali.

Google and Bing gained slight market share M/M. Google gained about 29 bps to 65.7% in March vs. 65.4% in February while Yahoo! lost 38bps to 15.7%. Bing took some M/M share during March mostly from AOL (AOL, Hold, PT $26) and Yahoo!, and was up 31 bps from January to 13.9%. For 1Q11, Google had 65.6% market share down from 66.4% a quarter ago, while Yahoo! was slightly down to 16.0% vs. 16.3%. Bing had the highest Q/Q gain (about 117bps) from 11.8% during 4Q10 to 13.6% during 1Q11. It’s important to note, however, that comScore’s qSearch data excludes international and mobile searches (android has the largest marketshare among smartphones at ~31%), as well as video searches on sites like YouTube. All of these are becoming an increasing part of Google’s overall traffic, and growing faster than US desktop search. By some estimates, Google has 97% of the mobile search market. (please see our eWeekly report dated 3/10/11 for details).

