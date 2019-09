The Richmond Fed index is another important gauge of the US economy’s manufacturing health.



It measures manufacturers in the Richmond vicinity.

The number is expected to come in at 6, which would be the same as last month. Anything above zero is expansion.

We’ll have the whole number here LIVE at 10 AM ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.