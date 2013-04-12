Here Comes Retail Sales...

The March retail sales report comes out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists expect sales to be unchanged from a month ago.

Excluding autos and gas, sales are expected bo be up by 0.3%.

“The Census Bureau’s advance report on retail and food services sales in March due out on Friday will be the marquee statistical event of the week in the US. Echoing the surprising slowdown in net hiring last month, headline purchases probably ground to a near halt, rising by just 0.1% following the above-consensus 1.1% jump recorded in February,” wrote SocGen’s Brian Jones.

“A stabilisation of consumer goods and services costs triggered by a sharp reversal in seasonally adjusted gasoline pump prices probably limited the deceleration of real outlays in March.”

