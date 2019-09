Retailers reported surprisingly good headline sales numbers in March. But maybe this has something to do with it.



According to a survey from Deutsche Bank, promotional discounting surged in March (each bar is half the month). Obviously retailers are being forced to crank up the promotional activity to get feet in the door.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

