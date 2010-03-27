By The Numbers: What Manhattanites Are Paying For Rent

Photo: downtownexpress.com

While rents across Manhattan have barely budged from last month (at 0.62%), and made only a dent of difference in the March 2009 numbers (lagging by 1.52%), some neighborhoods have seen a bigger swing than others.Non-doorman one-bedrooms in the Financial District are down 6.2% since last month while doorman studios in the East Village are up 8%.



SoHo two-bedrooms are $443 dollars more expensive in March than they were just in February and overall vacancies are up 1.21%.

So is it time to move? See how your neighbourhood is measuring up >>

All results based on The Manhattan Rental Market Report™from data based on 10,000 current listings. All monthly rates for non-doorman buildings unless otherwise indicated.

Upper West Side Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,277 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,255 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,279 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,113 Upper East Side Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,156 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,090 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,994 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $2,686 Rent decrease from last month: Non-doorman studios (-0.16%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-0.45%) Midtown West Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,142 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,079 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,582 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $2,512 Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-2.53%), doorman one-bedrooms (-3.89%), doorman two-bedrooms

(-0.83%) Midtown East Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,367 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,305 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $4,207 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,861 Rent decrease: Doorman studios (-1.72%), non-doorman one-bedrooms (-4.24%) Murray Hill Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,356 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,492 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,821 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,758 Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-0.82%), doorman two-bedrooms (-3.58%) Chelsea Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,670 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,783 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $5,138 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $4,554 Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-1.69%), doorman studios (-1.78%), non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.69%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-0.75%) Gramercy Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,633 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,587 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,968 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,299 Rent decrease: Non-doorman one-bedrooms (-1.74%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-1.07%) Greenwich Village Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,838 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,701 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,650 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,606 Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-0.30%), doorman studios (-3.79%), doorman one-bedrooms (-1.74%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-4.41%), doorman two-bedrooms (-4.23%) East Village Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,523 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,462 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,849 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,044 Rent decrease: Non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.51%), doorman two-bedrooms (-6.30%) Soho Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $3,144 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $3,245 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $4,018 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $4,614 Rent decrease: Non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.31%), doorman one-bedrooms (-6.62%) Lower East Side Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,654 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,252 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,504 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,339 Rent decrease: Non-doorman two-bedrooms (-4.24%) Tribeca Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $4,106 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $4,884 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $6,278 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $6,817 Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-3.35%), doorman studios (-6.29%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-6.58%) Financial District Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $3,232 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,684 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $N/A Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $4,314 Battery Park City Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $3,016 (doorman) Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,908 (doorman) Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $4,979 (doorman) Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $5,200 (doorman) Rent decrease: Doorman studios (-1.09%) Harlem Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $1,635 Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $1,538 Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,1000 Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $1,935 Price Decrease: Non-doorman studios (-6.17%), doorman studios (-1.81%), non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.81%), non- doorman two-bedrooms (-0.70%) Now see how real estate is doing world-wide 12 Bubblicious Global Cities Where Luxury Real Estate Is Booming >

