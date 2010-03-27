By The Numbers: What Manhattanites Are Paying For Rent

Antonina Jedrzejczak
Photo: downtownexpress.com

While rents across Manhattan have barely budged from last month (at 0.62%), and made only a dent of difference in the March 2009 numbers (lagging by 1.52%), some neighborhoods have seen a bigger swing than others.Non-doorman one-bedrooms in the Financial District are down 6.2% since last month while doorman studios in the East Village are up 8%.

SoHo two-bedrooms are $443 dollars more expensive in March than they were just in February and overall vacancies are up 1.21%.

All results based on The Manhattan Rental Market Report™from data based on 10,000 current listings. All monthly rates for non-doorman buildings unless otherwise indicated.

Upper West Side

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,277

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,255

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,279

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,113

Upper East Side

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,156

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,090

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,994

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $2,686

Rent decrease from last month: Non-doorman studios (-0.16%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-0.45%)

Midtown West

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,142

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,079

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,582

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $2,512

Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-2.53%), doorman one-bedrooms (-3.89%), doorman two-bedrooms
(-0.83%)

Midtown East

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,367

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,305

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $4,207

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,861

Rent decrease: Doorman studios (-1.72%), non-doorman one-bedrooms (-4.24%)

Murray Hill

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,356

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,492

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,821

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,758

Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-0.82%), doorman two-bedrooms (-3.58%)

Chelsea

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,670

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,783

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $5,138

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $4,554

Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-1.69%), doorman studios (-1.78%), non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.69%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-0.75%)

Gramercy

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,633

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,587

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,968

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,299

Rent decrease: Non-doorman one-bedrooms (-1.74%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-1.07%)

Greenwich Village

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,838

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,701

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,650

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,606

Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-0.30%), doorman studios (-3.79%), doorman one-bedrooms (-1.74%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-4.41%), doorman two-bedrooms (-4.23%)

East Village

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,523

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,462

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,849

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,044

Rent decrease: Non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.51%), doorman two-bedrooms (-6.30%)

Soho

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $3,144

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $3,245

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $4,018

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $4,614

Rent decrease: Non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.31%), doorman one-bedrooms (-6.62%)

Lower East Side

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,654

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,252

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,504

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,339

Rent decrease: Non-doorman two-bedrooms (-4.24%)

Tribeca

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $4,106

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $4,884

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $6,278

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $6,817

Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-3.35%), doorman studios (-6.29%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-6.58%)

Financial District

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $3,232

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,684

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $N/A

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $4,314

Battery Park City

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $3,016 (doorman)

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,908 (doorman)

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $4,979 (doorman)

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $5,200 (doorman)

Rent decrease: Doorman studios (-1.09%)

Harlem

Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $1,635

Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $1,538

Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,1000

Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $1,935

Price Decrease: Non-doorman studios (-6.17%), doorman studios (-1.81%), non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.81%), non- doorman two-bedrooms (-0.70%)

