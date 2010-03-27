By The Numbers: What Manhattanites Are Paying For Rent

Photo: downtownexpress.com
While rents across Manhattan have barely budged from last month (at 0.62%), and made only a dent of difference in the March 2009 numbers (lagging by 1.52%), some neighborhoods have seen a bigger swing than others.Non-doorman one-bedrooms in the Financial District are down 6.2% since last month while doorman studios in the East Village are up 8%.
SoHo two-bedrooms are $443 dollars more expensive in March than they were just in February and overall vacancies are up 1.21%.
So is it time to move? See how your neighbourhood is measuring up >>
All results based on The Manhattan Rental Market Report™from data based on 10,000 current listings. All monthly rates for non-doorman buildings unless otherwise indicated.
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,277
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,255
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,279
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,113
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,156
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,090
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,994
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $2,686
Rent decrease from last month: Non-doorman studios (-0.16%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-0.45%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,142
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,079
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,582
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $2,512
Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-2.53%), doorman one-bedrooms (-3.89%), doorman two-bedrooms
(-0.83%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,367
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,305
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $4,207
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,861
Rent decrease: Doorman studios (-1.72%), non-doorman one-bedrooms (-4.24%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,356
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,492
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,821
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,758
Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-0.82%), doorman two-bedrooms (-3.58%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,670
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,783
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $5,138
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $4,554
Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-1.69%), doorman studios (-1.78%), non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.69%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-0.75%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,633
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,587
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,968
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,299
Rent decrease: Non-doorman one-bedrooms (-1.74%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-1.07%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,838
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,701
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,650
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,606
Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-0.30%), doorman studios (-3.79%), doorman one-bedrooms (-1.74%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-4.41%), doorman two-bedrooms (-4.23%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,523
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,462
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,849
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,044
Rent decrease: Non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.51%), doorman two-bedrooms (-6.30%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $3,144
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $3,245
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $4,018
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $4,614
Rent decrease: Non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.31%), doorman one-bedrooms (-6.62%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $2,654
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,252
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $3,504
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $3,339
Rent decrease: Non-doorman two-bedrooms (-4.24%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $4,106
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $4,884
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $6,278
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $6,817
Rent decrease: Non-doorman studios (-3.35%), doorman studios (-6.29%), non-doorman two-bedrooms (-6.58%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $3,232
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,684
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $N/A
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $4,314
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $3,016 (doorman)
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $2,908 (doorman)
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $4,979 (doorman)
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $5,200 (doorman)
Rent decrease: Doorman studios (-1.09%)
Average price for one bedroom March 2009: $1,635
Average price for one bedroom March 2010: $1,538
Average price for two bedroom March 2009: $2,1000
Average price for two bedroom March 2010: $1,935
Price Decrease: Non-doorman studios (-6.17%), doorman studios (-1.81%), non-doorman one-bedrooms (-2.81%), non- doorman two-bedrooms (-0.70%)
