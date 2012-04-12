March PPI Flat; Core Beats Expectations

Photo: J.D. Pooley/Getty Images

Headline: The Producer Price Index was flat for March, missing consensus expectations of a 0.3% rise, the Bureau of labour Statistics reported Thursday.Meanwhile, core inflation (ex food and energy) gained 0.3%, beating consensus 0.2% forecasts.



Energy prices declined a full per cent after rising 1.3% in February.

Prices for crude goods plummeted 2.5%, the greatest drop since May.

Analysis: PPI measures the average change in prices from the seller’s perspective. It acts as an indicator for commodity prices in the manufacturing sector which eventually trickle down to the consumer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.