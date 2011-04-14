March PPI Jump 0.7% -- Cooler Than Expectations

The number:



Alright, so this number was actually a tad cooler than expectations. 0.7% is below the headline expectations of 1.1%. However 0.3% on the core is a little hotter.

This isn’t going to be a big mover. It might be a touch of a relief.

You can find all the info here.

Background: You know that input prices have been growing like mad, thanks to the surge in commodity prices. It’s one of the biggest threats there is to corporate profit margins, since end prices haven’t generally kept up.

Analysts are looking for 1.1% growth, and just 0.2% on “core.”

