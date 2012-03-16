Philly Fed Index BEATS Expectations At 12.5, Big Jump In Employment

Photo: John Salvino via Flickr
UPDATE:A solid report.
The headline number on the March Philadelphia Fed index jumped from 10.2 to 12.5, beating expectations of 12.0.
The employment sub-index rebounded nicely from 1.1 to 6.8
New Orders were a big weak, dropping from 11.7 to 3.3, though again, that’s still growth.
Bottom line. A solid report. Confirms that the economy is not falling off the rails yet.
