Philly Fed Index BEATS Expectations At 12.5, Big Jump In Employment

UPDATE:A solid report.



The headline number on the March Philadelphia Fed index jumped from 10.2 to 12.5, beating expectations of 12.0.

The employment sub-index rebounded nicely from 1.1 to 6.8

New Orders were a big weak, dropping from 11.7 to 3.3, though again, that’s still growth.

Bottom line. A solid report. Confirms that the economy is not falling off the rails yet.

