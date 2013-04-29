Here Comes Personal Income And Spending...

At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the March reading of personal income and spending.



Economists are looking for a 0.4% gain in income, down from 1.1% in February.

Spending is expected to be flat, which compares to a 0.7% growth rate in February.

“We already know from last week’s GDP data that real consumption rose at an impressive annualised rate of 3.2% in the first quarter, so the interest in March’s personal spending and income data will be to see just how sharp the slowdown in spending was at the end of the quarter,” said Capital Economics’ Paul Dales.

