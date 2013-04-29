Here Comes Pending Home Sales...

At 10:00 AM ET, we’ll get the March reading of pending home sales.



Economist are looking for a 1.0% gain, which is a completely reversal of the -0.4% reading in February.

“The trend still looks upward,” said High Frequency Economics’ Jim O’Sullivan. He expects a gain of just 0.5%.

Some of the recent housing data has suggested that the housing recovery is slowing. As such economist will want to keep a close eye on this report.

