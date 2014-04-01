Chinese PMI Rises To 50.3

China’s official manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.3 in March.

This beat expectations for a modest decline to 50.1, and is up from a reading of 50.2 in February.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

We’ve already seen HSBC PMI fall into contractionary territory.

Bank of America’s Ting Lu is looking for PMI to hold steady in part because of seasonality.

“The recent vow by the government to speed up infrastructure investment to maintain stable growth could slightly help boost sentiment,” he writes.

Here’s a look at the trajectory of PMI and PMI new orders:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.