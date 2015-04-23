Here come new home sales ...

The March report on new home sales is set for release at the top of the hour.

Expectations are for the report to show new home sales fell 4.5% in March to 515,000.

This report follows two pieces of better-than-expected data from the housing market on Thursday as existing home sales and the FHFA’s home price index both rose more than expected.

We’ll be back with the live number when they hit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.