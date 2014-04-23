NEW-HOME SALES PLUNGE

Mamta Badkar
New home salesREUTERS/Larry Downing

New-home sales plunged 14.5% month over month to an annualized pace of 384,000 units.

Economists polled by Bloomberg were looking for new-home sales to rise 2.3% month over month to an annualized pace of 450,000 units.

February’s numbers were revised down to reflect a 4.5% fall to 449,000 units.

The median sales price was $US290,000. The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of March was 193,000, or a six months supply at the current sales pace.

Inventory is up from a 5-month supply in February, and a 4.2-month supply a year ago.

The regional breakdown wasn’t pretty, with every region showing a monthly decline, except for the Northeast:

  • In the Midwest, new-home sales were down 21.5% on the month and 17.7% on the year.
  • In the South, they were down 14.4% on the month and 3.8% on the year.
  • In the West, they were down 16.7% on the month and 27.9% on the year.
  • In the Northeast, they were up 12.5% on the month and 13.3% on the year.

Bloomberg economist Michael McDonough tweeted this chart showing the trajectory of regional home sales.

Nw home salesMichael McDonough/Bloomberg

Housing starts disappointed in March, but as the weather warms up, some economists expect housing starts to rebound in the spring.

