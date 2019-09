At 10 AM ET, we’ll get the March reading of new home sales.



Economists expect the number to climb 1.2% to 416k at an annualized rate.

Last month, sales dropped 4.6% to 411k.

“The drop in sales in February was probably at least partly reversed,” said Jim O’Sullivan of High Frequency Economics.

