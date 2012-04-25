March New Home Sales Blow Past Expectations At 328K

Photo: deror_avi, Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE:



Solid numbers.

March new home sales came in at 328K, well ahead of expectations of 319K.

What’s interesting is that last month was revised up huge, from 313K to 353K.

So technically this number was actually down, but last number was great, and this number was ahead of expectations too.

So generally this is good news.

———-

The next big housing datapoint of the day: New Home Sales for March come out at 10:00 AM.

Analysts expect sales of new homes at an annualized rate of 319K.

That’s up by a hair from the 313K that we got last month.

In general, this number has been kind of mediocre.

We’ll have the full number out at 10L00 AM.

