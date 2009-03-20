US

March Madness Web Streaming Looks Amazing

Dan Frommer

CBS (CBS) is streaming all of the ‘March Madness’ NCAA basketball tournament again this year via the Web. This year, CBS has turned on a “high quality” streaming mode, and it looks amazing. (Disclaimer: We have the luxury of a super-fast corporate broadband connection and a fairly new Apple (AAPL) iMac. It might be less fantastic on a slower connection or older computer.)

We don’t want to jinx CBS and its streaming partner Akamai Technologies (AKAM), which have quite a lot of traffic ahead of them today — but this is some of the best Web video we’ve ever seen.

