Here's a full list of the March Madness scores so far

The first day of the NCAA Tournament is over, and the results were actually somewhat short of the March Madness moniker.

Of the 16 games on Thursday, 14 of the winners were the higher seeds, with the only upsets coming from 11th-ranked Xavier and Mid-Tennessee.

Interestingly, we didn’t have any game-winners or too many crazy finishes, with the exception of a heartbreaking blunder by Vanderbilt against Northwestern.

Here are the scores from the first day of action:

[1] Villanova 76, [16] Mount Saint Mary’s 56

[1] Gonzaga 66, [16] South Dakota State 46

[2] Arizona 100, [15] North Dakota 82

[4] West Virginia 86, [13] Bucknell 80

[5] Notre Dame 60, [12] Princeton 58

[4] Purdue 80, [13] Vermont 70

[3] Florida State 86, [14] Florida Gulf Coast 80

[5] Iowa State 84, [12] Nevada 73

[4] Florida 80, [13] East Tennessee State 65

[4] Butler 76, [13] Winthrop 64

[7] Saint Mary’s 85, [10] VCU 77

[5] Virginia 76, [12] UNC Wilmington 71

[8] Wisconsin 84, [9] Virginia Tech 74

[12] Middle Tennessee 81, [5] Minnesota 72

[8] Northwest 68, [9] Vanderbilt 66

[11] Xavier 76, [6] Maryland 65

And here’s the schedule for Friday (times listed in ET):

[7] Michigan vs. [10] Oklahoma State, Indianapolis, 12:15 p.m., CBS

[3] Baylor vs. [14] New Mexico State, Tulsa, 12:40 p.m., truTV

[8] Arkansas vs. [9] Seton Hall, Greenville 1:30 p.m., TNT

[3] Oregon vs. [14] Iona, Sacramento 2 p.m., TBS

[2] Louisville vs. [15] Jacksonville State, Indianapolis, 2:45 p.m., CBS

[6] Southern Methodist vs. [11] Providence/U.S.C., Tulsa, 3:10 p.m., truTV

[1] North Carolina vs. [16] Texas Southern, Greenville, 4 p.m., TNT

[6] Creighton vs. [11] Rhode Island, Sacramento, 4:30 p.m., TBS

[1] Kansas vs. [16] North Carolina Central/U.C. Davis, Tulsa, 6:50 p.m., TNT

[7] Dayton vs. [10] Wichita State, Indianapolis, 7:10 p.m., CBS

[2] Duke vs. [15] Troy, Greenville, 7:20 p.m. TBS

[6] Cincinnati vs. [11] Kansas State, Sacramento, 7:27 p.m., truTV

[8] Miami vs. [9] Michigan State, Tulsa, 9:20 p.m., TNT

[2] Kentucky vs. [15] Northern Kentucky, Indianapolis, 9:40 p.m., CBS

[7] South Carolina vs. [10] Marquette, Greenville, 9:50 p.m., TBS

[3] U.C.L.A. vs. [14] Kent State, Sacramento, 9:57 p.m., truTV

And an updated bracket, via NCAA:

This post will be updated occasionally. For a full list of up-to-the-minute scores, go to NCAA.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.