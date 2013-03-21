Awesome Maps Show Where The Fans Of Every March Madness Team Live

Michael Bailey of Sports on Facebook published these great maps that show the most popular college basketball team in every county in the United States.



It’s based on Facebook likes, and he breaks it down by bracket region.

Here’s the map for the West region. Ohio State is the most popular team in the Midwestern and eastern parts of the country, by Gonzaga owns the west coach.

Also, notice how all-over-the-place Texas is since they don’t have a team in the tournament.

FacebookSomewhat surprisingly, the Midwest is dominated by Duke. The general feeling among bloggers is that everyone hates Duke, but apparently that’s not the case:

FacebookNorth Carolina is just as dominant as Duke in the South region. Notably, UCLA’s following is limited to Southern California.

FacebookThe East region isn’t dominated by a single team. Indiana has the most sprawling following, but it’s pretty regional.

Facebook

