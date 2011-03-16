It's March Madness: The Crazy World Leader Edition

You can have your NCAA tournament.



We’ll take WIOD NewsRadio 610’s 16-person field featuring some of the most notorious heads of state.

We have Mahmoud “Bad Mood” Ahmadinejad facing off against Raul & Fidel Casto “The Convertibles” in one half of the “Torture Division.”

Elsewhere, Felipe “The Border” Calderon and Hugo “The Jester” Chavez go at it for bragging rights as two of the four members of the Pillage & Plunder Division.

In the “You’re Full of $&#%” Division, the winner of the “Flash” Gordon Brown-Kim Jong “The Mentally” Il death match gets the survivor of Hamid “Car Guy” Karzai and Silvio “The Family Man” Berlusconi.

Even the American president get into the game, as Barack “BaROCK-Star” Obama takes on Mahmoud “Gaza Stripper” Abbas at the bottom of the “My People Love Me” Division.

But our money is on Muammar “Daffy” Gaddafi. How can you not vote for a man in bunny slippers?

