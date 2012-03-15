These 8 Cinderella Teams Could Bust Your Bracket

Every year there’s a team or two that comes out of no where to advance far into the NCAA tournament.



Eleventh seeded George Mason beat basketball super powers Michigan State, North Carolina, and Connecticut to reach the Final Four in 2006.

Then just last season Virginia Commonwealth shocked everyone by going from the “First Four,” the play-in games before the traditional first round games, all the way to the Final Four.

Double digit seeds from the Midwest Region look like the most likely to pull off the improbable in 2012.

