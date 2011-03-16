The Best Apps For Keeping Up With March Madness

Photo: AP
The month of March has become almost synonymous with the frenzy of college basketball fanaticism known as March Madness.This year, 68 teams are vying for the championship, and you don’t want to miss a beat.
We pick a few of our favourite ways to make sure you don’t miss a single second of the action during the tournament.
ESPN's ScoreCenter app can not only provide mobile updates on scores and brackets, but you can even choose to receive push notifications to alert you about your favourite teams and games.
A running news ticker provides a constant stream of vital information, and the refined interface makes browsing scores easy.
Price: free from the App Store
The NCAA March Madness On Demand app is undoubtedly going to be a big hit this month.
Combining live feeds of every game with coverage over Wi-Fi OR 3G, this app is a 'can't miss' for NCAA Basketball fans. The app also includes alerts if big games are going to overtime, or customisable alerts about your favourite teams!
I you don't have an iOS device, watch every game on your computer in a web application put out by the same people. The web application will also work on Android if your device has Flash.
MockSession is a website devoted to making sure you never miss the most important moments in sports.
This March, the site will focus on NCAA Basketball, delivering the best clips, bad referee calls, and buzzer beater shots in video form. MockSession is incredibly simple to use, because it is, in essence, a collage of all the most recent clips separated by sport.
PocketBracket is a great app to keep track of your bracket and compete with friends through an excellent graphical interface.
Using PocketBracket, you can create private pools, view stats, get game scores and updates, and even share your brackets via Facebook and Twitter.
Price: $0.99 from the App Store and $0.99 from the Android Market
The easiest and most high-fidelity way to catch all the action is certainly on your TV at home. Check the schedule to stay on top of the schedule, because it can get tricky!
CBS will air 26 games, TBS will air 16 games, truTV will air 13 games, and TNT will air 12 games during the tournament. See this schedule for details.
Also, check out this humorous, yet informative viewer's guide to March Madness on Sports Illustrated.
If you have a Roku set-top box, you're in luck.
The first thing you need to do is install Nowhere TV, a popular plugin that broadcasts specific free content from NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and more. Once you install Nowhere TV, the March Madness On Demand channel will be under the 'Featured' section.
