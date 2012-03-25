The Stars Of March Madness: Where Are They Now?

Photo: Getty Images/Rick Stewart

Every year CBS promotes its March Madness coverage by showing highlights of dramatic finishes and Cinderella stories.But unfortunately, this year’s NCAA Tournament has yet to provide the kind of excitement we’ve come to expect.



Sure, this year’s tourney has had its fair share of upsets and close games, but none that will remain ingrained in our memories for years to come.

Hopefully the upcoming Elite 8 and Final 4 will solve this minor problem and add some more players to the list of guys we’ll never forget.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.