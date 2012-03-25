The Stars Of March Madness: Where Are They Now?

Photo: Getty Images/Rick Stewart
Every year CBS promotes its March Madness coverage by showing highlights of dramatic finishes and Cinderella stories.But unfortunately, this year’s NCAA Tournament has yet to provide the kind of excitement we’ve come to expect.
Sure, this year’s tourney has had its fair share of upsets and close games, but none that will remain ingrained in our memories for years to come.
Hopefully the upcoming Elite 8 and Final 4 will solve this minor problem and add some more players to the list of guys we’ll never forget.
Danny Ainge propelled BYU to the Elite 8 in 1981 by defeating Notre Dame on a last second, coast-to-coast layup
Post-college, Ainge starred on the 1980s Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics.
He's now a GM for his old team, orchestrating trades that brought Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to Boston and led to a championship in 2008.
The 1983 National Championship Game came down to the wire when NC State's desperation three-point heave missed and had to be tapped back in by Lorenzo Charles for the amazing victory over heavily-favoured Houston
Charles had a so-so pro career in the NBA and Europe.
Sadly, he died in 2011 when a bus he was driving crashed on a highway in North Carolina. Charles worked as a bus driver for Elite Coach.
Source: WRAL
Michigan beat Seton Hall in the 1989 championship game when Rumeal Robinson (a terrible free throw shooter) sunk two free throws in the final moments of overtime
After a 12-year career in the NBA, CBA, and European leagues, Robinson went back to his native Jamaica to work as a property developer.
In 2011, Robinson was sentenced to six years in prison for bank fraud.
Source: AP
A 1990 Sweet 16 matchup between Connecticut and Clemson ended when Tate George of UConn hit a 2-point buzzer beater
George briefly played in the NBA before founding a real estate company in New Jersey.
Just last year he turned himself into authorities on charges of running a $2 million ponzi scheme involving real estate investments.
Source: BI
No. 11 seed Loyola Marymount made it all the way to the Elite 8 in 1990 despite enduring the tragic death of Hank Gathers during a regular season game.
Bo Kimble is widely remembered for leading Loyola's high-scoring offence through the tournament by shooting all of his free throws left-handed in honour of Gathers.
Kimble played with the Knicks and Clippers for a little bit. He then started '44 for Life,' an organisation dedicated to increasing awareness of heart disease and preventing deaths from cardiac arrest. Sudden cardiac arrest was the cause of Gathers' death.
Nowadays, Kimble is an assistant basketball coach at Shoreline Community College in Washington state.
Source: Seattle Times
The 1992 tournament is mostly remembered for Grant Hill's pass to Christian Laettner leading to a ridiculous buzzer beater that sent Duke to the Final 4 over Kentucky
Grant Hill still plays in the NBA, for the Phoenix Suns.
As for Laettner, his NBA career is over and he's trying to get into college coaching.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Chris Webber's timeout that wasn't during the 1993 championship game between Michigan and North Carolina lives in infamy. Michigan was out of timeouts so Webber was charged with a technical and UNC eventually won
Webber went on to star for the Sacramento Kings, finishing with what many believe was a borderline Hall of Fame career.
He's now an NBA analyst for Turner Sports.
When people think of NCAA Tournament upsets, Bryce Drew's buzzer beater that propelled No. 14 Valparaiso past No. 3 Ole Miss in 1998 is cited as exhibit A
After leaving Valpo, Drew had a decent career as an NBA backup point guard.
He's now the head coach of his alma mater.
Before games were scattered across four networks, the NCAAs were about staying glued to CBS to see which wild finish they would go to next. No. 14 Northwestern State provided such excitement in beating No. 3 Iowa in 2006 on a buzzer-beating, fade away three pointer by Jermaine Wallace
Wallace graduated from Northwestern State later that year and has stayed completely out of the limelight since.
According to his Facebook page, Wallace is busy working for McNeese State University and raising his kids.
Enjoy the crazy shot one more time →
Source: Facebook
