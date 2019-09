Today’s nonfarm payrolls number was well below expectations. It came in at 88,000 versus the 190,000 predicted by market economists.



Yet the unemployment rate still ticked down to 7.6 per cent from 7.7 per cent last month.

The explanation: the labour force participation rate fell to 63.3 per cent, its lowest level since 1979.

