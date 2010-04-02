BOOM: March ISM Manufacturing Numbers Are Highest Since July Of 2004

Vince Veneziani

March ISM’s Manufacturing Index numbers are in and it’s looking better for our economy, as Goldman predicted. 59.6 was the number, the highest since July of 2004. Here’s the breakdown:

  • New Orders Index: 61.5 v 59.5 prior
  • Production index: 61.1 v 58.4 prior
  • Employment Index: 55.1 v 56.1 prior
  • Inventories index: 55.3 v 47.3 prior

Spread (new orders to inventories): 6.2 v 12.2 prior. The full press release can be found here.

