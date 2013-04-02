Here Comes The ISM Manufacturing Report...

At 10:00 AM, we’ll get the March ISM manufacturing report.



Economists are looking for a reading of 54.0, down slightly from 54.2 last month.

Any reading above 50 signals expansion.

Click Here For Updates >

Earlier this morning, we learned that the Markit U.S. PMI slipped to 54.6 from 54.9 last month.

This came in the wake of a slew of Asian PMI reports, that all signaled acceleration.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.