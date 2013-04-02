Here Comes The ISM Manufacturing Report...

At 10:00 AM, we’ll get the March ISM manufacturing report.
Economists are looking for a reading of 54.0, down slightly from 54.2 last month.
Any reading above 50 signals expansion.
Earlier this morning, we learned that the Markit U.S. PMI slipped to 54.6 from 54.9 last month.
This came in the wake of a slew of Asian PMI reports, that all signaled acceleration.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.