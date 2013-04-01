Here Comes HSBC China PMI...

HSBC China PMI for March is out at 9:45 p.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for PMI to rise to 51.6, from 50.4 in February.

HSBC Flash PMI reached a two-month high of 51.7 March.

This report follows the official manufacturing PMI report, which climbed to 50.9 in March.

One of the key differences between the two reports are the survey size. The National Bureau of Statistics PMI survey looks at responses of 3,000 companies in 21 industries. This compares with about 430 companies surveyed by HSBC.

