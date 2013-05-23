Here Comes The FHFA House Price Index...

The FHFA Home Price Index (HPI) for March is out at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for a 0.9% month-over-month (mum) rise. This compares with a 0.7% rise in February.

Tight supply and rising demand have helped support prices but recent housing data has raised some questions about the recovery.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index (HPI) covers single-family housing, using data provided by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

