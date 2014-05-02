Factory Orders Miss Expectations

Factory orders climbed 1.1% in March, missing expectations for a 1.5% rise.

Meanwhile, February’s reading was revised down to reflect a 1.5% rise, compared with an initial reading of 1.6%.

The severe winter weighed on factory orders but economists have expected a rebound in spring. The strong March durable goods report also bodes well for the factory orders number.

