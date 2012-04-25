PLUNGE: MARCH DURABLE GOODS COLLAPSE: DOWN 4.2%

Photo: Flickr / State Library of South Australia

ORIGINAL POST: The one big datapoint of the day: March Durable Goods come out at 8:30 AM ET.This measure of big manufactured items is always volatile (and frequently has a lot to do with how Boeing did during the month).



Analysts expect a headline DECREASE of 1.7%.

Ex transport the number is expected to rise by 0.5%.

UPDATE:

Horrible number!

Durable goods orders fell 4.2%. WAY more than the 1.7% decline that was expected.

Excluding transportation the fall was 1.1%. That’s way worse than the gain of 0.5% growth that was expected.

This number is always really volatile, but still, this is not a pretty number.

Here are some key numbers:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March decreased $8.8 billion or 4.2 per cent to $202.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down two of the last three months, followed a 1.9 per cent February increase. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 1.1 per cent. Excluding defence, new orders decreased 4.6 per cent.

Transportation equipment, also down two of the last three months, had the largest decrease, $7.1 billion or 12.5 per cent to $49.7 billion. This was due to nondefense aircraft and parts, which decreased $7.7 billion.

Shipments

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in March, up three of the last four months, increased $2.0 billion or 1.0 per cent to $208.8 billion. This followed a 0.3 per cent February decrease.

Machinery, up four of the last five months, had the largest increase, $2.0 billion or 6.5 per cent to $32.9 billion. This was at the highest level since the series was first published on a NAICS basis in 1992 and followed a 3.1 per cent February increase.

